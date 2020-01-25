China extends virus ban, while France announces first cases in Europe - Africa, Asia and Australia

advertisement

China extended its deadly virus lock to 36 million unprecedented people and hurried to build a pre-built 1,000-bed hospital for victims on Friday as the outbreak broke out in the country’s new lunar year, the largest and most festive holiday in the country dwarfed.

The number of confirmed cases around the world rose sharply to over 850, with at least 26 deaths, all in China.

Meanwhile, France announced that two people had contracted the virus – the first time the disease had occurred in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her sixties who was hospitalized in isolation after her return from China.

On Wall Street, stocks fell in the face of fear of the worsening crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170 points and the S&P 500 had the worst day in three months. Healthcare companies suffered losses, as did financial institutions, airlines and other tourism and travel companies.

Transport was halted in Wuhan, the city of 11 million inhabitants at the epicenter of the outbreak, and in at least 12 other cities in central China’s Hubei province, where more people live than in New York, London, Paris, and Moscow combined.

And the authorities in Beijing and other cities have canceled many public celebrations and other events marking the lunar new year that falls on Saturday.

Wuhan hospitals struggled with a flood of patients and lack of care. Videos distributed on the Internet showed crowds in masks lined up for examinations, and some complained that family members had been turned away in hospitals where capacity was underutilized.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere are demanding medicines, disinfectants, masks, goggles, coats, and other protective equipment.

Wuhan officials said they are rapidly building a new crisis-management hospital that is scheduled to be completed on February 3. The model is said to be a SARS hospital that was built in Beijing in just six days during the SARS outbreak.

The severity of the crisis was still open.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold.

However, it is not clear how deadly this coronavirus is, or if it is even as dangerous as the normal flu that kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone. Scientists say it is also not clear whether it spreads as easily as SARS, its genetic cousin, also from China, who killed about 800 people in 2002-03.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse. Instead, this could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, which can lead to cold and flu symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath, but can worsen pneumonia.

“It is too early to draw any conclusions about the severity of the virus, as you would focus more on the severe cases at the start of an outbreak,” said Tarik Jasarevic, spokesman for the World Health Organization in Geneva. “And then maybe we are missing a few mild cases because people are just a little sick and don’t get it tested. And they will recover. ”

In France, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said that both infected patients had traveled to China and that France should prepare for further such cases.

“We see how difficult it is to close the borders in today’s world. In reality it is not possible, ”she said. According to Buzyn, the authorities are trying to reach anyone who may have come into contact with the patients: “It is important to control the fire as soon as possible.”

In the United States, it has been reported that the youngest person, who has been confirmed to have the disease, is doing well. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also expect more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

“CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public remains low at this time, but the situation continues to develop rapidly,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the agency.

As the Chinese authorities fear that public gatherings could accelerate the spread of the virus, the outbreak had a dampening effect on the new lunar year. Temples locked their doors, Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations were closed, and restaurant reservations canceled prior to the holiday, typically during family gatherings, sightseeing tours, fireworks, and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Wuhan’s normally busy streets, shopping malls and other public areas were uncomfortably quiet on the second day of his closure, and masks were mandatory in public. The buyers cleared the shelves to keep themselves isolated for a potentially longer period of time. Karaoke bars, cinemas and internet cafes in the region have been closed.

While most of the deaths were elderly, a 36-year-old man died in Hubei on Thursday.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan, or were people who visited the city or had personal connections to infected people. A total of around two dozen cases outside of mainland China have been confirmed, almost all of them in Asia: Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Nepal.

In many countries, travelers from China are examined and people with symptoms are isolated.

Chinese officials have not said how long the city closings will take.

Given the government’s first cover-up of SARS, many Chinese are suspicious of the number of cases reported by officials. The authorities have promised transparency.

China’s cabinet, the State Council, has announced it will collect information about government agencies that have failed to respond to the outbreak, including “delays, obfuscation, and underreporting of the epidemic.”

The state-owned broadcaster CCTV’s annual Spring Festival gala program, which attracted more than 1 billion viewers last year, paid tribute to the medical workers who fought the outbreak.

“Please believe in China,” said the hosts. “With the most transparent information from the public … at the front of the epidemic, we will definitely win.”

