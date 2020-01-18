China coronavirus: two deaths from mysterious illness, 1,700 could be infected

advertisement

Four other cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Chinese city of Wuhan when a second person died, officials said.

A disease model expert warned that far more people could be affected by the flu-like virus than initially thought.

The Wuhan City Health Commission said five people diagnosed with pneumonia were “stable” in the hospital, increasing the number of cases to 45. Five of them are in “serious” condition.

A group of 15 of the 45 people diagnosed with the virus have since been discharged from the hospital.

The cause of pneumonia is due to the new type of coronavirus.

The fish market in Wuhan, China, was closed after being linked to the cases of coronavirus

(Image: Getty Images)

Many, but not all, were or worked at a fish or animal market in the city.

The market was closed and refurbished earlier this month.

The commission announced yesterday that a second person had died – a 69-year-old man who was hospitalized with abnormal kidney function and severe organ damage.

He died on Wednesday.

Initial laboratory tests seem to indicate that the pathogen could be a form of the coronavirus, which can cause symptoms from a cold to fatally severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), based in London, said that far more people could have been infected and transmission of the virus from person to person cannot be ruled out.

A woman wears a face mask while walking near the closed fish market associated with the outbreak

(Image: Getty Images)

In a report, Professor Neil Ferguson and his team from the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, London, reported that the number of cases in Wuhan could exceed 1,700.

It was said: “It is likely that the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan has caused far more cases of moderate or severe respiratory diseases than currently reported.”

All hospitalized cases of pneumonia or severe respiratory disease in the region should be examined.

The virus was diagnosed in two people in Thailand and one in Japan.

Authorities in the United States have announced that they will investigate passengers arriving from Wuhan on direct flights to San Francisco Airport, JFK Airport in New York, and Los Angeles.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention uses 100 people to measure the temperatures of passengers and ask about their symptoms.

Checks have also been stepped up at airports in at least half a dozen countries across Asia.

It’s an unusually busy time when the Chinese New Year begins on January 25th.

The first confirmed death was a 61-year-old man in Wuhan who died of pneumonia.

An outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002/03 in China killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

