China coronavirus: death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide

China said 41 people have now died of a new corona virus that has infected more than 1,300 people worldwide, as health authorities around the world are making efforts to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 1,287, the National Health Commission said in a statement on January 25.

The death roll has risen from 26 reported Friday. All the latest deaths occurred in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak that was in virtual quarantine when China made an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

The vast majority of cases and all confirmed deaths have been in China so far, but the virus has also been discovered in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France and the United States.

Human-to-human transmission has been observed in the virus, which, according to health authorities, originated from a market in Wuhan that was traded illegally in the wild.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new corona virus this week as an “emergency in China,” but stopped it shortly before it was delivered internationally. However, the virus continues to spread worldwide.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the capital of the central province of Hubei, is in a virtual lockdown. Almost all flights at Wuhan airport have been canceled and checkpoints block the main roads that come out of the city. Authorities have since imposed similar lockdowns on more than 10 cities near Wuhan as part of the ongoing containment effort.

While Wuhan is getting into isolation, the supplies of pharmacies are running out and hospitals are being flooded with nervous residents. The city is in a hurry to build a hospital with 1,000 beds on Monday, state media said.

Hubei Health Authority said on Saturday that there were 658 patients affected by the virus in medical care, 57 of whom were seriously ill.

The newly identified coronavirus has caused an alarm because there are still many strangers around, such as how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which in some cases has been fatal. Symptoms include fever, breathing difficulties, and coughing. The majority of fatalities occurred in elderly patients, many with pre-existing conditions, the WHO said.

Airports around the world have stepped up screening of passengers from China, although some health officials and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such screenings and of the lockdown. Health officials fear that the transmission speed could accelerate because hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel home and abroad during weekly holidays for the Lunar New Year, which began on Saturday.

