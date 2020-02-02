Advertisement

The bodies should be cremated in designated funeral homes near their location.



China has banned funerals, burials, and farewell ceremonies for the victims of the novel corona virus on Sunday to control the outbreak as the death toll in the country has increased to 304.

The bodies should be cremated at certain funeral homes near their location. They cannot be transported between regions and cannot be kept by burials or other means, according to the Test Guidelines of the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security.

Funeral traditions such as farewell ceremonies are prohibited and corpses have to be disinfected and put in a sealed bag by doctors, which cannot be opened afterwards, reports Efe news.

Funeral directors must also send personnel and special vehicles to deliver the bodies according to the specified route, the guidelines say.

Also on Sunday The Philippines registered the first death outside of China – a 44-year-old Chinese who came from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Among the confirmed cases in China, 444 people are in critical condition, while 1,118 people are in serious condition. However, 85 people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of people who recovered to 328. There are still 19,544 suspected cases in the country.

Although more than 99 percent of the cases are in China, the virus has spread to at least 23 countries and the World Health Organization has declared an international emergency given the rapid spread of the virus.

In the meantime, in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, the Chinese government has also reported a significant increase H5N1 bird flu outbreak on a farm in Hunan Province, on the border with Hubei.

The outbreak on a farm in Shuangqing, Shaoyang District, killed 4,500 out of 7,850 chickens, a statement released on Saturday evening by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Local authorities have slaughtered 17,828 poultry after the outbreak, of which no humans are currently infected.

The H5N1 virus causes severe respiratory diseases in birds and is contagious to people who have usually had long-term contact with infected birds. According to the World Health Organization, it is possible, but difficult and unusual, to transfer from person to person.

Avian flu has a high mortality rate of 60 percent compared to that of SARS (another 10 percent coronavirus) or the new coronavirus (previously about 2 percent).

