China announces 400 new coronavirus cases, bringing 1,370 cases worldwide - suspending all overseas travel groups

The number of coronavirus infections has risen, Chinese authorities said on Saturday.

The pneumonia-related disease that affects the respiratory tract has been responsible for at least 41 deaths in central China, with 15 new deaths recorded on Saturday and more than 1,370 cases, with 400 new cases identified by Chinese health authorities. The industry association of Chinese travel agencies announced on Saturday that it would suspend foreign travel groups and flight / hotel package tours for Chinese citizens from Monday.

The outbreak has spread rapidly in the past seven days. It has infected people in Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Macau and Nepal.

There have also been two confirmed cases in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It is believed to originate from Wuhan, probably at a food market. On Saturday, the US State Department ordered the evacuation of all US personnel at the Wuhan consulate.

The spread of the pneumonia-related virus was probably helped by trips related to China’s New Year holidays that started on Friday. This week, officials in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, closed the region’s airport and train stations and suspended all public transportation. Chinese officials have expanded the ban on 16 surrounding cities with a total population of more than 50 million people, including Huanggang, a neighboring city of Wuhan with 7.5 million inhabitants.

Hong Kong city guide Carrie Lam declared the state of emergency and said that all elementary and secondary schools would close by February 17, two more weeks in addition to the New Year holidays the following week, the Associated Press reported February 9, which normally attracts 70,000 participants has also been canceled. Most of the cornavirus deaths were elderly, although a 36-year-old man died in Hubei earlier this week, the AP added.

A new study published in the Lancet identified five out of six family members with coronavirus. “From January 10, 2020, we added a family of six patients who traveled from Shenzhen to Wuhan between December 29, 2019 and January 4, 2020. Of six family members who traveled to Wuhan, five were identified as infected with the novel coronavirus. In addition, a family member who had not traveled to Wuhan became infected with the virus after several days of contact with four family members. “

The study found that coronavirus has spread from person to person, not just animals or infected foods, and can be spread in social, family, and even hospital settings. Perhaps more alarmingly, it is now being spread by people who have not been to Wuhan, it added. “This is a novel coronavirus that most closely resembles the bat coronavirus associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) found in Chinese horseshoe bats.”

