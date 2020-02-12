The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to coronavirus, Formula 1 bosses have confirmed.

The event was scheduled to take place on April 17-19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

But the bosses have decided to end the planned races due to the global outbreak of the corona virus, which has so far killed more than 1,000 people in China.

Formula 1 accepted an official request from Juss Sports Group, the organizer of the Chinese Grand Prix, to postpone the event “to ensure the health and safety of traveling staff, championship participants and fans”.

The organizers say that the event could be postponed later in the year if the situation improves.

The latest outbreak updates can be found on our Corona Virus Live blog here.

A Formula One spokesman said: “The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible.

“We are all looking forward to driving in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best in this difficult time.”

Continue reading

Corona virus in the UK

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the new coronavirus strain will be called Covid-19.

On Tuesday evening, a total of 1,358 people were tested for coronavirus in the UK, of which 1,350 were negative and eight were positive, the Department of Health said.