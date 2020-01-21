advertisement

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is still not about how her book ‘We must all be feministsWas a fashion statement Maria Grazia ChiuriS Dior debut in 2016.

The award-winning author was surprised by the specially designed banners on the catwalk show that embroidered some of her quotes, such as:

“What if women rule the world?”, “Would both women and men be gentle?”, “Would there be equal parenthood?”, “Would God be feminine?”

She tells how the display on the runway made her heart happy and says:

I believe that we are living in a time when we simply do not ask these questions. I found it incredibly moving when I just entered.

Adichie has added that:

There is something about the world today, politically and economically, that is not very hopeful and so is in this space that is fleeting and clearly not “real”, yet is a place where we can ask those questions … it is just moved me.

I think fashion is sending more and more important conversations – as it should be. People finally wake up and realize that it is possible to do both; it can create beautiful things and have something to say.

The bond between Maria and Chimamanda ‘began with a handwritten letter that Maria Grazia had sent to Adichie, explaining how she had read and enjoyed her work, and sought her permission to use Adichie’s phrase “We should all be feminists” on a T-shirt, a slogan from the novelist’s short book and her TEDx Talk about the future of feminism. The author liked that the letter was written by hand, so she accepted the request, “says Vogue.

Chimamanda, who is completely in love with Nigerian designer clothing (see her #WearNigerian Project), has effortlessly killed in brands such as The Lady Maker, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, 2207bytbally, Orange Culture, Lola Baéj, Jzo Fashion and Moofa.

About her love of fashion, Chimamanda says:

Raised by my mother in Nigeria, I can’t remember that my world wasn’t a world you cared about. She always liked to dress. I remember that I always dressed on Sunday when I was little; I would wear a nice dress with small white socks. I also remember how she would let me sit at her dressing table, pile my hair in a bun, and lay her jewelry on me. My mother is a very beautiful, happy woman. She was also a pioneer in academia and worked her way up to become the first female registrar at the University of Nigeria.

About motherhood

I have been to Paris several times, but I have never really done touristy things. We will have fun. I’m just looking forward to being with her. So often I catch myself in mourning when she was younger; recall memories about when she was a baby. It is important to enjoy it now.

