Meghan and Harry Windsor are not the first to attempt to leave the safety of a rich family and try alone, and they will not be the last.

But financial experts who have advised wealthy families say that reports of the couple’s first financial steps as an independent royal family are triggering classic warning signals. Chief among them: According to reports, the couple intend to launch a Vancouver mansion for $ 36 million ($ 27 million), which the British press has already described as a “Megha Mansion”.

This could make up most of the couple’s total net worth.

Or it could be responsible for everything.

“It’s a red flag,” Elizabeth Windisch, a financial planner at Aspen Wealth Management in Centennial, Colorado, wrote in an email, “They really couldn’t find a nice, safe home for $ 15 million, for example.” agree. “If it’s true, that would be a red flag,” said Mike Alves, general manager of Vida Private Wealth in Pasadena, California.

Such a move is a common mistake among offspring who leave the safety of their wealthy families, and is rarely a good sign, says Peter Creedon, advisor to Crystal Brook Advisors in Mt. Sinair, NY. They often leave the family but continue to try to maintain a similar lifestyle, he says.

The royal family’s press office did not respond to inquiries immediately.

Meanwhile, reports moan that Prince Charles is bankrolling the couple for the first year, even among financial experts who advise wealthy families. The first year of parental support is often “indefinitely,” says Windisch. Such initial support usually indicates that “no party is willing to face what it takes to be independent and only delays the inevitable time to face the music. These parents find it difficult to say “no”. “

The Sussexes have a few things in their favor that could significantly increase their earning power: They have 11 million followers on Instagram

They are known worldwide by their first names today and have a network of bold names, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and the Obamas.

Some marketing experts assume that their celebrity / royal performance will not deteriorate as quickly. They have the potential to earn tens of millions of dollars a year or more from their SussexRoyal brand if they can bring public awareness into line with their membership status of the British royal family. Netflix

has already expressed interest in working with the couple.

While the couple’s move to North America has received substantial response in the UK media and even from members of the public on their own Instagram account, the U.S. seems to welcome ex-royals with open arms. Sarah, Duchess of York, made a living in the United States, but was a pitch woman for WW International.

the company formerly known as Weight Watchers and denominational appearances with “Dr. Phil.”

Your royal status also poses challenges: you need security around the clock. Plus, they can’t say yes to every million dollar offer that gets in their way. Unlike the Kardashians, a family that has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from its fame, the Sussexes brand relies on its revered status as members of the British royal family. Branding socks and ties with their royal insignia could be too much even for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth of Britain.

Meghan and Harry may plan to make a living from their investments while getting lucrative new careers, but some analysts ask if the numbers add up. They are reported to be between $ 30 and $ 45 million, although these estimates may be high. A down payment for a house in Canada would immediately mean $ 5 million or $ 6 million down payment for a house, which is approximately 20% of the price.

What if they invested part of their remaining assets? Realistic investment returns are unlikely to be higher than “6% to 7%” today, and even that carries a lot of risk, says Mebane Faber, CEO of Cambria Investments and leading analyst for global asset allocation strategies.

Then there are taxes. The best interest rates in Vancouver, Canada: 25% for capital gains and 50% for interest and ordinary income, the global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers notes.

Based on the metrics common in the investment world, there are investment management fees that are expected to exceed $ 100,000 a year and can be several times as high. Based on these calculations, you can expect to earn between $ 1.1 and $ 1.9 million a year. Mortgage Costs For A New Home? Approximately $ 1.4 million per year based on current Canadian mortgage rates of approximately 3%. Property taxes, around 0.265% of the value, add an additional $ 75,000 a year.

That would leave the Sussexes somewhere between an income of $ 400,000 and a deficit of $ 500,000. From there they have to finance their living expenses, at least until they get “Sussex Royal” or Meghan’s voice-over career going. While some are skeptical that the Sussexes have spent $ 3 million a year on top of renovation costs and government expenses, even more cautious observers say the couple do indeed live very large.

Financial advisers say that rich children who successfully leave their families and manage on their own usually share some key features. They usually have a realistic plan to take care of themselves. “Before you part with a family business or business, you should have a plan,” says Peter Creedon. “The more detailed, the better.”

They can quickly reduce their living expenses, at least until they make a lot of money themselves. “The kids who don’t fail are usually frugal,” says Mike Alves. “They live within their means. You are a saver. “

The offspring who make it usually have parents who stop supporting them, financial advisors say. They know that they may or may not be able to return. “I would have preferred to walk on hot coals rather than return to them and ask for more money,” Creedon says of his own experience of leaving the house.

Perhaps most importantly, counselors say that people who break away from their rich families and succeed on their own usually have their parents drumming money in them. Many of them were born to parents who made their money, knew the value of every dollar, and made sure that their children did too. Perhaps this could apply to Markle’s family. Harry’s family? Probably not so much.

