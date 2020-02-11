updated

Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:24 a.m. CST

The boy, his one-year-old brother, and their mother were taken to the ICE family internment camp in Dilley, Texas, while their father was taken to a California internment camp.

Photo: Google Maps

Child with head injury to stay in Texas after Court of Appeals arrests deportation

HOUSTON (AP) – A federal appeals court in California temporarily suspended the deportation of a 5-year-old child who had a head injury before immigration officials arrested his family.

The U.S. 9th Court of Appeals ruled late Monday, preventing the immediate removal of the boy, one-year-old brother, and mother, who are detained at the US Immigration and Customs Service’s Daily family prison in Dilley. Texas. The Court of Appeals asked both sides Tuesday and Wednesday for more information.

The child broke his skull and bled in the brain a month before his family was detained in December. The boy’s father is in a California prison.

Family advocates say the child still has a headache and trouble listening to normal volume levels, suggesting that he or she may be suffering from the effects of traumatic brain injury. You asked to be taken to a pediatric neurologist.

ICE defended child care and said that medical staff in Dilley and a San Antonio hospital were determined not to see a neurologist.

A district judge joined the ICE on Monday, ruling that the family’s lawyers have not proven that the deportation would further harm the child. US government agencies “have no obligation to continue medical care indefinitely,” said District Judge Stephen V. Wilson.

Before the Court of Appeals intervened, the mother and two children should prepare to leave Dilley overnight, expecting to go on a deportation flight to Guatemala, said family lawyer Amy Maldonado.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment because the lawsuit was ongoing.