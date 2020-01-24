Chiefs Fan 1970's Super Bowl memorabilia are now worth thousands

advertisement

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. – Half a century later, articles from Super Bowl IV become relevant again.

As the Kansas City Chiefs return to the big game this year, a man’s collection is now worth thousands of dollars.

Lifetime boss fan Jack Stasi saved tickets to the 1970 Super Bowl, where the bosses played against the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, along with the original program and the Kansas City Championship signs.

“I learned from a collector in New York that he was looking for this program,” said Stasi. “He has a program for every Super Bowl except Super Bowl IV. It’s the only one he can’t find.”

At that time, Stasi was only 21 years old and tickets to the big show cost $ 15.

“The chiefs were so close to our family. It’s like seeing one of your children grow up, ”said Stasi. “To see this stuff for $ 15 and see where it is today, it’s just wonderful. I’m happy for the chiefs, the organization, and the city.”

Stasi said the upcoming Super Bowl LIV means as much to him as it did 50 years ago. He said he plans to one day hand over his preserved items to his grandchildren.

“It’s worth a lot. It’s invaluable to us because I couldn’t give it up because of my sons and daughter. But if I told you what it was worth, you wouldn’t believe it,” he said.

He offers the signs to every Chiefs player.

