KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After losing home a year ago in the AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs earned redemption on Sunday when they defeated the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium with a score of 35-24.

The Titans were the first to strike with a field goal and a four-meter touchdown from Derrick Henry, which increased Tennessee by 10-0 in the first quarter.

Kansas City did not score until the final 46 seconds of the fourth quarter and scored on an eight-meter touch-yard by Tyreek Hill that reduced the Chiefs deficit to three points.

With 6:39 remaining in the first half, the Titans took a 17-7 lead after a trick play resulted in a one-meter touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Dennis Kelly.

The Chiefs responded quickly when Patrick Mahomes contacted Hill again for a touchdown, again with three points.

With 11 seconds to go, Mahomes put together a 27-meter run for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 21-17 lead in half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the offense of the Chiefs scored twice in the fourth quarter to take a 35-17 lead. Damien Williams scored on a three-meter touchdown run, after which Mahomes threw a 60-meter touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins.

The Titans found momentum at the end of the game with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Anthony Firkser, but that’s all Tennessee could collect in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs celebrate a 35-24 AFC championship win .

Kansas City faces the winner of Packers-49ers in the Super Bowl, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday 2 February.

