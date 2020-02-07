KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A fan of the Kansas City Chiefs said he had received a “professional NFL hit” when he hit a parking meter while trying to pass quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl victory parade to catch the team.

43-year-old LaRue Bell, whose video collision was recorded, told the Kansas City Star that the pass was for him, but the parking meter denied him the opportunity on Wednesday.

“That was my Super Bowl,” said Bell, confirming that he felt a little sore when he came to his job at National Beef Leathers in St. Joseph on Thursday, where he noticed staff members who failed about the video of the failed Passes laughed on social media.

He soon found out that millions of others also watched it online. Even Mahomes checked in on Twitter and asked, “Is the guy who cracked the parking meter okay?”

The video also shows the bullet tip of a truck with the police in the background.

“Everything they did,” said Bell, “is point and laugh.”

The impact shattered his wife’s phone, which was in his coat. And the ball was picked up by another fan who raced away with the souvenir. “That pole,” he said, “was not forgiving at all.”

