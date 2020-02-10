Chicago Bulls (19-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-33, 9th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Chicago are losing five consecutive games against Washington.

The wizards are 12-19 in the conference game. Washington allows the most points in the league, gives up 120.4 points per game and allows opponents to shoot 48.7 percent.

The bulls play between 13 and 23 in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has a 2-20 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The bulls won 115-106 in the last encounter on January 15th. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points and Bradley Beal led Washington with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMER: Beal leads the wizards with 6.3 templates and scores 29.1 points per game. Davis Bertans averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for Washington’s last 10 games while shooting 45.9 percent.

Tomas Satoransky leads the bulls with an average of 5.3 assists, scoring 10.1 points per game. LaVine scored an average of 25.1 points and collected 4.9 rebounds, while shooting 43.6 percent in the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Wizard: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game, while 47.9 percent of the field is shot. Your opponents averaged 121.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, average 108 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game, while 45.9 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents have an average of 115.4 points on 52.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizard: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), John Wall: out (left Achilles tendon).

Bulls: Denzel Valentine: out (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: Out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

