Chewbacca actor sings part of Auld Lang Syne In Wookiee

You expected to see the big wookie, didn’t you? Well, it was impressive enough that it could have made Peter Mayhew smile, since the original Chewbacca actor has been the icon behind the beloved character for so long and has helped put him in the spotlight when he was one so long ago Casting call answered. Unfortunately, Peter died in April 2019 and, as you can imagine, he has been grieved by many because his enormous size and character helped to create the mighty Chewbacca at a time when wookies were not yet known and on which their usual roar and growl were still waiting to be synthesized. Ringing the New Year this way feels correct and acceptable, since Skywalker’s rise may make many people feel like they were pounding their hearts when it appeared that Chewbacca had finally died, almost killing the old guard since Han is completed. Leia and Luke had already passed away. Fortunately, he was allowed to see the film through to the end and next to Lando Calrissian, since a base death for Chewbacca was out of the question anyway. This is the type of character that either ends peacefully or in combat, as befits the type of fighter he has been for so long.

A special version of “Auld Lang Syne” (or, as Chewbacca calls it, “Rawrrgh Lang Syne”) at the beginning of the new year. With special guest appearances by Chewbacca and Babybacca. 🌠🎉✨

Chewbacca puppet show by Milla. # ChewieSings #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/KrDb7vlHRa

– Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 1, 2020

If there ever was a time to think about whether or not a series or film should be made exclusively with Chewbacca and his people, now is because the technology is there, the interest is there, and the opportunity is there right there for the recording right now. So far, it doesn’t sound like someone chirping that this is an idea, but you can never tell with the mouse house until the ideas trickle down and find their way around the rumor mill they are in. I will be whirling around for months before I finally get anything out of it or before I finally hear a rejection. Of all the remaining Star Wars characters, however, it seems to be the right time for Chewbacca to finally come into the spotlight on a grand scale, as his story has been told in the books and comics, but never on the big screen. The world he comes from and his people are interesting enough and have a long history with the empire since the Imperials subjugated Chewbacca’s world terribly after the Clone Wars, made his people slaves and treated them like beasts. Finding out more about the Wookies would be great for Star Wars fans, as it would open the galaxy a little further, considering that Wookies also had a hand in galactic history and were even considered Jedi in the past. While it’s a rarity, it could open up other approaches that could be tempting enough to follow.

Perhaps Auld Lang Syne’s rendering of Chewbacca’s roar is somehow prophetic, maybe it alludes to something on the horizon or not. But it still gets the creative juices flowing and if I were a Star Wars novelist, I would already come up with an idea for the higher circles to introduce Chewbacca and take a trip to his home world of Kashyyyk to describe the lush landscapes of a forest world in one The way that brings readers together and gives hope that one day they will be able to see something about the legendary Wookie and his people on the big or small screen. Seriously, this really has to happen because we’ve enjoyed Chewbacca as a backup and main character for so long. It’s time to see what his homeworld has to offer and what it was like when he grew up before taking over the galaxy, met Han and started adventures that would have killed him almost several times. Taking into account how old he was when he met Han and how old he must have been during the Clone Wars, Chewbacca has lived a long and very eventful life. It would be fun to find out what he did and why he left his hometown after a while as there is a story in print at this point, but it is not clear whether Disney will keep it as a canon or to the others will pass on to the EU before they finally pick it to death.

Ultimately, the idea of ​​moving Chewbacca a little further is a good idea, which means that it will likely take at least a few years for someone to get wind of it. Until then, we can still enjoy the great wookie and his many exploits thanks to the wonders of the film.

