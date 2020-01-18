Chevron Houston Marathon: woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The runners of this year’s Aramco Half Marathon and the Chevron Houston Marathon may not know the name of Bernie Tretta, but it does ensure that every athlete takes part in the race.

Bernie founded the Houston Chapter of Achilles International, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities play sports.

Six years ago, members could not participate in the marathon, but Bernie took part in the Chevron Houston Marathon and helped design the departments for hand bicycles, wheelchairs, the visually impaired, and people with reduced mobility.

She is now working to make the Chevron Houston Marathon the most comprehensive of them all.

Achilles International members said Bernie gave them a place to socialize and play sports. Now Bernie cries every year as she cheers on all the athletes who have trained so hard to cross the finish line.

