Chevron Houston Marathon: A man who died in the middle of the race went to every doctor before the marathon

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Two runners suffered a heart attack at the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday, one of which died in a local hospital.

According to the Houston Marathon Committee, 74-year-old Harry Vroulis suffered a heart attack near Tanglewood. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

ABC13 spoke to Vroulis’ family on Monday night and they said they were completely shocked.

advertisement

“He was very meticulous,” said his brother. “He went to every doctor in town three weeks earlier, including cardiological stress tests.”

According to his brother, this stress test came back perfectly.

Vroulis’ family also said that a woman and her boyfriend stopped to help him when he collapsed. The woman held his hand and called 911. The family is now hoping to find the couple to thank them personally.

Dr. Memorial Hermann’s Tom Nguyen said that such incidents are extremely rare. He said that anyone of any age can have a heart attack and encourages people not to ignore warning signs of an unhealthy heart such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness.

Vroulis holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Houston.

The committee says a second man who just finished the full marathon also had a heart attack. Officials say the 50-year-old should survive.

“On behalf of the Houston Marathon Committee, we would like to express our sincere condolences and support to their family, friends and running communities,” said the committee. “Please keep these two men and their families in your mind.”

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement