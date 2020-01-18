Cheryl has just admitted something 'unacceptable' to The Greatest Dancer

advertisement

Singer Cheryl staggered fans on The Greater Dancer when she took a surprising shot.

The 36-year-old pop star collected the hits as a member of Girls Aloud, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. As a solo artist she got five number one singles from Great Britain.

advertisement

Cheryl confused the audience when she admitted she had never heard of the show Glee.

36-year-old hit maker Cheryl might be hoping for a parachute when she let go of the fact that she had never seen the hit singing show before.

The American comedy drama, which focuses on an award-winning high school show choir, was a world hit from 2009 to 2015 and played her dance captain on The Greatest Dancer Matthew Morrison.

Broadway star Matthew, who starred in Cheryl in his second series of the BBC One dance competition, played Glee club coach William Schuester, who was also known as Mr Schue.

As a viewer, “Yes, Mr. Schue!” A confused Cheryl called out to him: “Mr. Schue like in a shoe on your foot?”

And the actor, singer and dancer replied, “No, like Mr. Shuester.”

When her colleague Todrick Hall asked her, “Haven’t you seen the hit show Glee?” she admitted that she hadn’t.

Matthew in Glee

(Image: Channel 4 / FOX)

“I’ll look at it though,” she said.

Cheryl then changed the subject and asked choreographer Todrick if he had heard about Girls Aloud, which he had done.

But when he struggled to name the other members of the girl band, he said, “I think the next act will come out soon.”

“I can’t believe Cheryl has never seen Glee! Not acceptable,” said a viewer on Twitter.

“Cheryl has to see Glee,” said another.

“LOL at Cheryl Glee hasn’t seen before,” said another viewer.

Continue reading

Related articles

“Cheryl didn’t see Glee,” commented another.

advertisement