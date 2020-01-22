Chelsea tied 2-2 with 10-man Arsenal

advertisement

Chelsea was held on 2-2 on Tuesday by 10-man Arsenal when the visitors recovered from the first half that defender David Luiz sent back the Blues twice in a pulsating London derby.

Chelsea started on the front foot and continued with a penalty by Jorginho after 28 minutes when Tammy Abraham attacked a misplaced back pass from Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and was knocked down by former Blues defender Luiz.

The Brazilian got a red card from referee Stuart Attwell before Jorginho stroked home from the spot.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal celebrates with Rob Holding after scoring the second goal of his team during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, UK.

Chelsea controlled the first hour of the game with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who hit the crossbar and forced Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno into two beautiful saves.

But the hosts, who had trouble scoring in recent games, failed to cash in on their property again and they paid for it in the 63rd minute when Gabriel Martinelli headed off deep into his own half. He jumped past N’Golo Kante as the French midfielder slipped and shot past the advancing goalkeeper of Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta put down a Hudson-Odoi cross in the 84th minute, but Arsenal refused to give up and their captain Hector Bellerin scored three minutes later with a curling low shot.

The result left Chelsea in fourth place, six points ahead of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who both played less. Arsenal remains in 10th place, 10 points behind Chelsea.

