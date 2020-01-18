Chelsea hit in Newcastle with last chance header | National sport

advertisement

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) – Isaac Hayden headed the winning goal in added time and scored a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Fourth place, Chelsea, went into the game to consolidate their position in the Champions League and threaten teams like Manchester City, which beat Crystal Palace 2-2 earlier in the day.

Newcastle was on the defensive for most of the game and would have stood if Matt Ritchie hadn’t stopped Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham’s attack in the 79th minute.

Newcastle’s chances seemed to be over when Brazilian striker Joelinton threw a shot from a good position in the 88th minute after hitting the crossbar in the first half. A corner in the fourth minute of injury time was the turning point.

Ritchie’s pass from the corner was poor, but also the release of Chelsea to Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. He promptly brought a curling flank from the depth that was perfectly angled for Hayden to score the winning goal.

Newcastle’s injury problems are increasing this season and worsening when Dutch left-back Jetro Willems left the pitch after 12 minutes with an apparently serious knee injury.

Willems joins a list of injuries that includes American right-back DeAndre Yedlin and strikers Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto.

Chelsea had their own injury problems when right-back Reese James left the field with a broken shin in the 75th minute.

