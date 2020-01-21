Chelsea Handler and Castmates celebrate friend Chuy Bravo's life one month after his sudden death at the age of 63

advertisement

More than a month after Chuy Bravo suddenly died at the age of 63, friends and colleagues of Chelsea Lately’s personality gathered to celebrate his life and legacy. Colleague Heather McDonald shared a group photo of the celebration of life on Instagram on Monday that showed how special Bravo was to everyone he met.

“Last night we celebrated #Chuy Bravo’s life with his family, close friends and as many people from the last days of Chelsea as possible,” she wrote. “We all told funny and sweet stories about him. We laughed and cried. What an incredible life he led, especially because of so many hardships. #Ripchuy.”

Chris Franjola added on his Instagram: “Tonight we celebrated Chuy Bravo’s life and it was perfect. Chuy and everyone in this picture meant so much to me and it was great to be together again. I am glad Chuys Family was there to see how much he touched our whole life and we laughed a lot. Thank you, Chuy. “

Bravo died on December 14th after a heart attack.

“On Saturday, December 14th, around 1:30 p.m., Bravo was brought to the emergency room for gastrointestinal bleeding (GI bleed),” his spokesman told E! News at the time. “After complications, he suffered an acute myocardial infarction, which led to his death.”

“Bravo’s funeral services have taken place today and are cremated,” it continues. “His family has confirmed that he will be returned to Los Angeles for a memorial service (no date has been set).”

Handler also paid tribute to her longtime friend and partner on the show shortly after his death.

“I loved this nugget very much and I was delighted to see how many people loved it as much as I did,” she wrote after his death. “(Chuy Bravo) laughed at us so much and I will never forget how his laugh came from his office into my office. Or his business calls to his manager or his shoe rack with all of his children – I will never forget that he came with my family for a year in the Florida Keys for Christmas, and when my niece, who was 5 or 6 years old at the time, saw him, she ran the other way and said she was scared sister and I was ashamed and We apologized to Chuy who said: “It’s okay, a lot of small children are afraid to see big children approaching them.” I love you, Chuy! “

Photo credit: David Livingston, Getty

