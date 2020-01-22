advertisement

Frank Lampard insists that Chelsea has the firepower to withstand if the problem of the assassin Tammy Abraham of England puts him offside for a few weeks.

Abraham was carried off the field full-time with an ankle-shock, while Chelsea was held to a 2-2 Premier League tie by 10-man Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Hector Bellerin urged Arsenal on part of the loot after Cesar Azpilicueta had thought his late strike had earned the Blues victory.

Always happy to score against this game … But what really made me happy was that everyone fought for that life in that field. Well done tonight for the team #COYG pic.twitter.com/cYEt19HwUP

– Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 21, 2020

David Luiz was sent to his former club with Jorginho who introduced a penalty for Chelsea, but Gabriel Martinelli hit back for the Gunners in a turbulent collision between West London.

Asked about the seriousness of Abraham’s injury, Lampard replied: “He has ice on his ankle, but I haven’t spoken to him yet, so I don’t know.”

When asked if Chelsea could handle it without Abraham, who has 13 Premier League goals this period, Lampard said: “Yes, yes; and we have the players there to do that.

“I hope he isn’t (for a few weeks), but if he is, we have the players.”

Chelsea boss Lampard refused to dampen the links to the aimless Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani on Monday, and injury to Abraham could increase the Blues’ need to recruit a striker in the January window. Edinson Cavani is a reported target for the Blues (Andrew Milligan / PA)

Olivier Giroud wants to join Inter Milan to back up with former Blues boss Antonio Conte, while Chelsea also has Michy Batshuayi as their other front line striker.

Lampard reiterated that this month Chelsea looks at deals rather than permanent transfers, while planning his long-term strategy with the club.

“I know and I feel where we need reinforcement,” Lampard said.

“It’s not just January, this is more a short-term window for us.

“This season has given us a number of answers on the field where we need to improve. But that is not so much for this window. “

Grieving about his inability to seal the win against Arsenal’s 10 men, Lampard added: “At that moment when you go 2-1 higher, you have to have the basics right. /FATHER)

“The second goal was soft, it’s soft for a right back to cut in and roll it into the far corner. We have to be honest about that.”

Arsenal boss Arteta revealed that he almost replaced goal scorer Gabriel Martinelli when considering a defensive shot after the red card from Luiz.

The former Gunners midfielder admitted that he was relieved because he was holding his nerves and leaving the 18-year-old Brazilian on the field.

“I thought about turning Martinelli off, I thought about that – but I changed my mind,” said Arteta.

“I thought about that and then I thought,” I don’t want to send that message to the team. “I wanted to keep us the way we were and give us a chance.

“I asked the players to account for what they do. So it was a great response from them. Gabriel Martinelli gets the first equalizer from Arsenal at home (Bradley Collyer / PA)

“It’s fantastic to play in this stadium, and with 10 men in front of us, especially against Azpilicueta, who I think is one of the best full-backs in the competition.

“This shows the character, the battle and the leadership of the players. You really have to get up in situations like this.

“I told them that when someone makes a mistake, that can happen, but what can’t happen is that we don’t get up.

“But everyone did it. Everyone believed that we could get up during the rest, and we did.

“Of course I did not expect Hector to score with his left foot! But I am very happy.”

