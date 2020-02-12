Chelsea is about to sign a contract for the £ 40m summer signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The Morocco winger was one of Chef Frank Lampard’s main goals in January and is now about to switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer, the PA news agency said.

The blues were unable to lure creative Ziyech away from Amsterdam in January. Ajax refused to sell in the middle of the season. Frank Lampard is inspired by Chelsea, who starts a summer transfer for Hakim Ziyech (Nick Potts / PA).

Now the Stamford Bridge board has made a decisive breakthrough that should lead to Lampard’s first important move to the Chelsea manager.

Ziyech has scored more than 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, having already scored 21 goals at Ajax this season.

And Lampard wants the fast winger to add an extra dimension to his squad. Hakim Ziyech will face Danny Rose of Tottenham (Adam Davy / PA) in the Champions League last season.

Chelsea were unable to reach any of their transfer goals in January, which is why the manager claimed the Blues were “outsiders” for a top four final in the Premier League.

But Chelsea’s board of directors refused to go looking for one of Ajax’s key assets, and is now about to meet the conditions to get the former FC Twente star to Stamford Bridge.

The club in West London saw its FIFA transfer ban lifted a window earlier, but was unable to recruit mid-season recruits in January.

The blues could still get £ 150m from Eden Hazard’s large transfer to Real Madrid last summer, and Lampard wants to invest in these funds to bolster his youth squad.