Chef of the stars, Saima Khan serves homecoming party in Pakistan

LAHORE: Chef Saima Khan has cooked for billionaires, the A-list of Hollywood, royalties, and US presidents. But until earlier this week, she had never served a party or ran a restaurant in Pakistan, where her parents were born.

The fundraising fund in Lahore, in a new pop-up restaurant called Fred, attracted tycoons, artists, actors and philanthropists. Mezze dips, ruby ​​pomegranates and other delicacies adorn the tables. Guests put their hands in the dishes, laughed and chatted as they ate. There were no courses and no waiters. Khan chose black jeans, sneakers and an apron over a chef’s hat and a white jacket.

For Khan it has been a coming home.

Born and raised in London, she spent two decades as a commodity broker and investment banker, although she was always a creative cook and a warm host for friends.

But it was a coincidental encounter in 2012 with billionaire Warren Buffett in an airport lounge in Nebraska that changed the course of her life.

“Our conversation revolved around relationships, the meaning of life … and food. I told him that I had made a mean chicken karahi that he had to try. He told me he would accept the offer, “Khan said, not thinking that the” Wise of Omaha “was serious. But she would get to know him as one of her dearest friends and mentors.

Two weeks later, she was called by the Buffett secretary, asking to set a time for the home-cooked dinner she had offered in that remote airport lounge.

“It was bizarre. My first thought was … someone is joking with me. But I hadn’t told anyone I had met Warren except my parents. “

On the day of the dinner, Khan worked alone in her small apartment in New York City and made chapati dough, daal, chicken karahi, achari gosht, chicken biryani and other Pakistani staples.

Old Pakistani table runners, napkins and fabrics came out. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan played in the background. And then she got another call.

This time it was Buffett himself, who asked if he could bring some friends. Khan joked that he could bring whoever he wanted because she had cooked enough for 20 people.

But she was surprised to see Bill and Melinda Gates smile at her doorway later.

At one point in the evening, Bill sauntered into Khan’s small kitchen and asked for butter with his chapati. “You realize after a while, it doesn’t matter who they are. In the end, people are just people … and nothing beats good food to really make contact with them. “

She broke bread around the table with four of the richest people in the world, while opening doors to a new life.

Buffet asked if she would consider having dinner for 20 people a month later at his home in Palo Alto. She agreed.

She saw those well-known faces that May evening when she stepped into the room to meet the guests she’d cooked for a Pakistani party for the Obamas, the Clintons, the Zuckerbergs, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Ariana Huffington.

Since then, Khan has been cooking as founder and chef with her London-based catering company The Hampstead Kitchen for heads of state, celebrities and royals. Almost 100 people work at her companies.

Everyone on the payroll is a former refugee, a former convicted or previously homeless men and women. Almost 70 percent of all operating income goes to charities around the world.

In Pakistan, she supports charities and runs three free schools built on the land of her father’s village near Gujranwala, a town north of Lahore known for its wrestlers and food.

She has been a private chef for the royal families of Qatar and Europe and has prepared her creations in palaces around the world, in the White House, on private jets and on celebrity weddings.

But her food and parties have the same ethos wherever they are served and for whom they are prepared.

In Lahore she told her guests how proud she was of her Punjabi heritage and the culinary culture where people regularly ate from a single plate.

She cooks dishes from cultures where sharing is encouraged and loved – Middle Eastern, Persian, Scandinavia and Nordic. “That’s what sharing a meal is all about,” she said. “It’s about peace, love and kindness.”

