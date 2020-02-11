Anthony Bourdain has become synonymous with non-compliance. Whether through his progressive food, his commitment to the pub and all of its residents, or his devotion to all punk, Anthony Bourdain was a bastion of anti-establishment glamor.

Here we take a look back at parts of the connective tissue music that connects moments and people in his life with a brand new playlist of some of the legendary chef’s favorite songs.

Anthony Bourdain is known to have been an advocate of the New York punk movement. The chef was more or less at the head of the scene when he bubbled in the cauldron of the back alleys of New York. In fact, he was often accused of having cooks and musicians working in similar wave patterns. They were nightwalkers, the workers in the dark streets of New York’s bubbling underbelly.

It was a theory that Bourdain took with him wherever he went. Whether he was reviewing a restaurant – often commenting on the music played in the dining room as well as eating – or speaking to the numerous musicians and icons that contaminated his Show Parts Unknown, Bourdain has always been a real lover of music.

In some interviews and radio shows, Bourdain has given us a plethora of songs that we can call his “favorite”. Although we cannot be certain on his final list, unfortunately we leave before making such a choice, this list reflects the icon’s burning past and reflects life in the subversive shadows.

The chef seemed to be connected to songs that were filled with an abundance of electricity. This was the song he was connected to. First on the list is Brian Jonestown Massacre’s “Anemone,” which Bourdain said was “soaked and regretted by opiates.” I heard this song once and was obsessed with it. It sounds like lost love, past lives, unforgivable mistakes and transgressions. “Adequate appreciation for the creator of the song and Bourdain’s friend Anton Newcombe.

The cook also had a spike in his heart for the downright dirty New York Dolls and their hit “Personality Crisis,” which Bourdain said was “An Answered Prayer.” The antidote to all the bad music of the era. Loud, sloppy without excuse. Johnny Thunder’s guitar made life worth living again and allowed everything good, like New York punk. Joyously nihilistic. “A topic that unfortunately appears in the entire playlist.

Bourdain was punk rock until the end, he never wavered from his mission and never let the view of you or anyone else crossing his path. Anthony Bourdain was one of the most genuine motherfuckers this world has ever seen. It was a badge of honor that he had sewn in his sleeves and that permeates the music with which he feels most connected.

From Roxy Music’s “Do The Strand” “Two years of college and that was all I remember” to Curtis Mayfield’s subversive moments about which he says “Ahhh … cocaine”. I wanted it. And although the Superfly soundtrack (in contrast to the film) is extremely drug-free and precautionary, it has certainly made me a desirable coke sound. The lavish arrangements are timeless, regardless of your position. It still spins a lot on my iPod long after I’ve given up the powder. “Bourdain was always open and honest, open and unabashed, something he and his favorite musicians always shared.

Below, our chef selects the most veined, fat-dripping cuts of meat we can mesh with, and Talking Heads, Bob Dylan and the Stooges add extra weight to the megawatt playlist below.

“Anemone” – The Brian Jonestown massacre

“Pusherman” – Curtis Mayfield

“What’s happening?” – Marvin Gaye

“Do the Strand” – Roxy Music

“Once In A Lifetime” – Talking Heads

“Tangled Up In Blue” – Bob Dylan

‘Chinese Rocks’ – The Heartbreakers

“This is not a love song” – Public Image Ltd.

“Personality Crisis” – The New York Dolls

96 tears -? and The Mysterions

“Down on the Street” – The henchmen

“Sonic Reducer” – The dead boys

“Love In Spurts” – Richard Hell & The Voidoids

“Fight For Your Right” – Beastie Boys

“Pay to Cum” – Bad Brains

‘White Lines’ – Grandmaster Flash

“Riot Act” – Elvis Costello & the sights

