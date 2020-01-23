Cheeto Dust is given an official name by Frito Lay

advertisement

Thanks to Frito Lay, Cheeto Dust now has an official name. The snack company announced the name last week and claims that the company has known the name for many years. But is it just fans of cheesy snacks? That remains to be seen, but there is already a dispute about where the correct name comes from and whether Frito Lay should continue to use this name or not.

Frito Lay officially gave Cheeto Dust the name “Cheetle”. All the delicious orange or red dust that covers your fingers after eating a bag is now called Cheetle. It sounds and looks very similar to the name of Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle. He hasn’t replied yet, but the MCU fans noticed it, as did the people who mentioned Donald Trump. Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement that the name sounds like Don Cheadle.

advertisement

“Snacking from Cheetos has become a special experience for many fans, including the experience that the iconic cheese dust is on your fingers. We (managers of Frito-Lay) have long called this red-orange cheese dust” Cheetle “, but It made it clear to our fans that they had a special interest and we knew it was time to share our beloved name for this magical ingredient. “

As it turns out, Frito Lay has owned Cheetle as a trademark for over a decade and has already advertised Cheetos. Chester Cheetah, a brand mascot and all-round fanatic, used Cheetle in 2015 as a hashtag. Cheetle has already been used for the Cheetos popcorn, which was sold in participating cinemas.

While many are thinking about using Cheetle, there are quite a few who know that the name has been used in Urban Dictionary for 15 years. The definition on the website is: “The orange, powdery residue that remains on your fingers after eating Cheetos.” The name Cheeto Dust goes back even further, as The Hangover star Ed Helms has pointed out on social media. He explains.

“I call it Bullsh * t. The brilliant Rich Hall invented the word ‘Cheetle’ as a sniglet in the 80s.”

At this time, Rich Hall has not yet commented on the cheetle buzz that sweeps across the nation. Whatever the case, the name may not be attached to Cheeto dust. For decades, children and adults have been ruining clothing, computers, telephones, homework and many other things with the hard Cheeto dust. It’s part of pop culture that endures over time, but Cheetle could fall by the wayside, unless die-hard Cheeto connoisseurs. Today was the first to report the official name Cheeto Dust.

That’s nonsense. The brilliant Rich Hall invented the word “Cheetle” in the 80s as a sniglet in “Not Necessarily the News”. #CreditWhereCreditisDuehttps: //t.co/kJGuWYL0ef

– Ed Helms (@edhelms), January 13, 2020

You! Everyone gives Cheetos the honor of the word “Cheetle”. I think it was coined by #SNL Alaun Rich Hall in his book “Sniglets” that I had as a kid. That was in the 80s. # cheetle # cheetos

– Jesse Teeters (@Teeters), January 13, 2020

Minutes after #Cheetos announced that the official name for Cheeto Dust was “CHEETLE”, they revealed their new spokesman. # Cheetle # DonCheadlepic.twitter.com / s1Nyp4XvsA

– Danaye Maier (@Danayemaier), January 13, 2020

Hey @ChesterCheetah, let’s not confuse Don Cheetle and Don Cheadle # cheetle # Trumppic.twitter.com / vINTofla6o

– Luvio Polizzi (@LuvioPolizzi), January 13, 2020

This name also refers to the metaphorical “backlog” that Trump leaves behind on everything he has to do with. Is someone at Fox News trying to sneak up on the Cheetle in Chief with a symbolic kick ?! #cheetleinchiefhttps: //t.co/CvfQUgnWCL

– Jordan Vincenzo (@ jordanvincenzo1), January 13, 2020

Hey @Doritos, I know @ChesterCheetah has to be down the hall from you – can we get the Doritos version of #Cheetle? #LogoGoesHerehttps: //t.co/awgW0WEpx5

– Vox Q. Dawg (Durham claims the souls he owes) (@VoxDawg) January 13, 2020

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.



advertisement