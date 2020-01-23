advertisement

Are Netflix Cameras Traveling Back to Corsicana, Texas? Trainer Monica Aldama impacted the possibility of the second season of Cheer after it became known that fan favorites from the series are still admitted to Navarro College.

“We don’t adhere to the typical NCAA rules like other sports. But for NCA, the company we compete with, you have five years and three of them can be at a junior college,” said Monica, 49, exclusive to Weekly.

While the trainer told us that “most” of her cheerleaders took two years to qualify with Navarro, Netflix’s Texas Junior College, some of them stayed a third year.

“Many of them will go to universities that are still competitive because not all schools compete,” she said. “So I have a lot to do at Texas Tech University, the University of Louisville, Oklahoma, Sam Houston, and the University of Kentucky. Most of them definitely go on to a university that is competitive. “

Cheer, who fell on Netflix earlier this month, was following the Navarro team’s 2019 trip to the NCA College Nationals in Daytona. Excellent performers included Jerry Harris, Lexi Brumback, Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall and Morgan Simianer and Mackenzie “Sherbs” Sherburn, While Lexi was excluded from the jubilation program after being caught with illegal substances in the first season finale, Monica confirmed to us that she was back in Navarro.

“Yes, Lexi is back. So your trainer turned to me, her mother and her grandmother, of course they all wanted to be back at Navarro, ”she explained. “I even said at the end of the series that I feel like I need some more time with her because she is doing so well. She got a little bit of trouble and that was all gone. She had to sit outside in the fall semester and I felt that she had enough time to think about it and learn from it. She’s doing great and she’s really happy to be here again and I can’t wait to see where she goes from here. “

For his part, Jerry spent a semester at another school, but returned to Navarro last month to take advantage of his final year at a junior college. La’Darius and Morgan have confirmed on social media that they have chosen to do the same.

“We don’t know anything about [season 2] at the moment,” Monica told us. “So we’re just happy to be here now and have season 1 and only the love and support of season 1. So we’ll see.”

Scroll through to learn more about Monica, including attitudes toward critics who think she’s too hard on a coach:

