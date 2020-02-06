It seems all speculation is over Drakes Shoes loyalty can be put to rest. Drizzy performed a key role that makes it clear that he is still with the goddess of victory.

On Wednesday, February 5, Nike unveiled its new collection, inspired by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. As seen on high snobiety Nike hosted an event where the sportswear giant invited some of its best-known employees. Was in the house Yoon Anh. Virgil Abloh. Travis Scott, and Matthew Williams, There was none other than Drake in attendance.

Rumor has it that the rapper “God’s Plan” signed with adidas a few years ago, but things have been going downhill when, in 2018, he and Pusha T, who also have a deal with adidas, started to quarrel with fans alike since he worked with Nike for several years when he launched Air Jordan with the Very Own brand in October.

Now the dust seems to have died down when he and the other influencers present took a group picture as Team Swoosh.

Even if his relationship with Kanye West needs some care, he is very warm to Virgil Abloh. The two also snatched it up for Instagram in matching camouflage jackets, which are probably Nike parts.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for Remy Martin