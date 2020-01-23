advertisement

To make everything clear, the original Sinister Six consisted of Doctor Octopus, Kraven the Hunter, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman and Vulture. They appeared as a somewhat closed group in Spider-Man Annual # 1, since Spider-Man has amassed enough enemies that some of them have decided to team up over the years, although the web crawler still somehow made it out of the closest group to come out either way, and one of the reasons is that bad guys don’t always work together very effectively. Her ego tends to get in the way, and the honor of killing Spider-Man was something a good number of his enemies always wanted to keep to themselves, since he had done so much to get a large number of them annoy, or it had just been enough annoyance that they wanted to leave him forever. Since we haven’t seen Kraven or Sandman in the current version of Spider-Man, it’s almost certain to say that this time they won’t do the cut when the film is made. Given that Vulture is already playing a leading role in the upcoming Morbius film, it’s fair to say that Michael Keaton may be won over to this film if it is decided that it will continue. Electro may not make it since it was part of Andrew Garfield’s version of the wall crawler, but you never know, and Mysterio has already been removed, but luckily more than one person has taken over Mysterio’s coat in the Marvel universe. Sandman is a mystery, just like Doctor Octopus, since both have been used in Sam Raimi’s films and may not be important enough to bring them back. But that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of enemies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLf1UcceDq4 [/ embed]

advertisement

It’s a little difficult to believe that Carnage would eventually team up with the Sinister Six, mostly because he’s the bad guy type who either goes solo or for some reason teams up with just one or two bad guys. In fact, for some time after the group was founded, he wouldn’t become a name associated with the Sinister Six, and Morbius, who has been around for a while but somehow went back and forth between hero and hero, would not be a villain either a couple of times in its history. To be fair, although this lineup would pose a serious problem for Spider-Man, since Carnage alone would be a challenge and adding Morbius would be a serious mismatch that would require some help at the end of Spidey. This could be the reason why the fan who made this video decided to show someone like Deadpool because the mercenary has faced some seriously tough opponents in the past and despite winning and losing many battles, he is still a force to be reckoned with. With its highly unpredictable nature, many enemies cannot keep up as easily as they want. He even fought Carnage in the comics, and even though he was stabbed, gutted, literally torn apart, and put back together, he managed to stop the red-skinned maniac. As for the other bad guys, well, when Deadpool is there, many of them don’t have a good chance to leave.

This, of course, is a dream group of the Sinister Six that Spider-Man could possibly give a break because Peter Parker is strong, agile and skillful in his current incarnation and he even has some experience, but the enemies are against it. He is absolutely unscrupulous and not the guy who stops just because he’s a kid. The vulture actually said he was going to kill him in homecoming and he didn’t sound like he wasn’t boasting. We still have to wait and see what happens to Morbius, and it seems as if he will be an unholy terror that drives up his own body count when his film is released. As for the rest of the members, Carnage may be the most exciting since Mysterio is impressive, but he tends to hiss at some point when people start to see through his illusions. Sandman and Doctor Octopus would be great additions if something like this could happen as they are true powerhouses, and even bringing back Electro would put the film at risk as it is another character that is difficult to defend against , Adding Venom to the mix would be confusing since Venom has become a hero at this point, even if people don’t fully understand it yet. Overall, this idea has a lot of merit for the Sinister Six, but it would definitely take some work if it were a real film concept and not a fan trailer. Still, it’s a fun view. Film School Rejects’ Kieran Fisher has more to say on the subject.

advertisement