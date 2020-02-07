Becomes noble

Check out these pictures from LGBTQ London in the 1970s

Big Ben, Robert Workman Archive, Bishopsgate Institute

Pictures of early Gay Pride rallies, controversial actor and singer Divine, and the Porchester Hall Drag Ball will be shown in Victoria this February, marking the month of LGBT + history.

Divine Lead in “Women Behind Bars”, Whitehall Theater (now Trafalgar Studios), Whitehall, 1977, Robert Workman Archive, Bishopsgate Institute

Many of the photos were taken by Robert Newsman, a Gay News employee. Workman recorded the first Gay Pride rallies from 1972 to the 1980s, as well as the opening of the Gay’s the Word bookstore in 1972 and the Porchester Hall Drag Ball, which ran from 1969 to the 1990s.

Gay Pride March, Regent Street, August 1976, Robert Workman Archive, Bishopsgate Institute

The pictures of Denis Lemon, former editor of Gay News, and Ashley Joiners Are You Proud? Documentary, a celebration of the Pride movement and the milestones of the LGBT + campaigns and activists.

Porchester Hall Drag Ball, Robert Workman Archives, Bishopsgate Institute

The images will be exhibited at the Westminster City Council office in Victoria on February 10th. Cllr Ian Adams, LGBT + Lead Member of the Westminster City Council, said:

The exhibition shows the diversity of our district and the role that Westminster and in particular Old Compton Street has played over the years as a focus for many forms of LGBT + entertainment, expression and activism.

Woman at the Stonewall Gay Pride Winter Fair, 1979, Robert Workman Archive, Bishopsgate Institute

The exhibition is on February 10 to April 30 on the mezzanine of Westminster City Hall at 64 Victoria Street. Admission is free.