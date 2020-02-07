Advertisement

Following the announcement earlier in the week of their new album GLUE, Boston Manor have unveiled the album’s main single, Everything Is Ordinary.

The track “is about how we are desensitized to all these big problems in the world today,” singer Henry Cox explains. “We literally saw everything, so nothing seems scary or scary to us and basically everything is normal for us.” I was mainly thinking about the environmental crisis when we wrote it, but it is true of many things that are happening. “

GLUE will be released on May 1st via Pure Noise Records. Henry adds that it is “much more aggressive and strange”. It is only new territory for us. The whole point was to reject all preconceived notions of what the band is and push us out of our comfort zone. “

Below is everything that is common:

Experience Boston Manor on the following dates – with the support of the fantastic Aussie Mob Trophy Eyes:

April

30 engine rooms in Southampton

can

2 Bristol SWX

3 Nottingham rescue rooms

4 Glasgow The garage

5 Manchester Academy 2

7 London Electric Brixton

8 Birmingham Institute 2

9 Leeds stylus

And while you’re here, watch the band adopt The K! Pit:

