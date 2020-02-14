The first official teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things has just premiered and, according to the Duffer Brothers, is “the biggest and scariest season yet”.

We won’t ruin the big spoiler in the minute-long clip for you, but we’ll say it looks like Stranger Things 4 is moving away from its usual Hawkins take (in places) and to Russia – hence the title of that Video. In addition to the very exciting return of a character, this new season of the successful Netflix show will also feature Tom Wlaschiha from Game Of Thrones – see if you can see him in the clip below.

Now that you’ve seen that, you can read the corresponding Duffer Brothers spoiler blurb:

“We are pleased to officially confirm that Stranger Things 4 production is now underway – and we are even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; He is locked away from home in the snowy Kamchatka Wasteland, where he will be exposed to both human and other dangers. Meanwhile, a new horror is emerging in the States, something long buried, something that connects everything …

“Season 4 will be the biggest and scariest season yet, and we can’t wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime – pray for the American. “

In other Stranger Things news, actor Gaten Matarazzo (who plays on the Dustin Henderson show) was featured in Green Days’ new video for Meet Me On The Roof last week.

