The Dukes of Hazzard followed the wild antic cousins ​​Bo Duke (John Schneider) and Luke Duke (Tom Wopat) were in – with their 69er Dodge Charger, called General Lee. From January 26, 1979 to February 8, 1985, the good old boys delighted the general public.

The two were like today’s Robin Hoods, surpassing the bad guys in fictional Hazzard County, Georgia – in this case, County Commissioner Jefferson Davis (J.D.) “Boss” Hogg (Sorreell Booke) and Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane (James Best). Bo and Duke – on parole for the illegal transportation of moonlight – can always rely on the help of Uncle Jesse (Denver Pyle) and cousin Daisy (Catherine Bach). The latter is of course famous as the inspiration and namesake for the legendary short denim shorts “Daisy Dukes”.

Why the show is still going on – 41 years after its premiere and 35 years after its end – John, 59, has an idea.

“I’ve always heard people say why they love the show,” John said in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly. “The number 1 they say is, ‘I saw this show every Friday night with my grandparents’ or, with the next generation,’ I came home from school and saw it with my brother and sister. “There was a real family feeling for what used to be called dating television.”

The alum “Dancing With the Stars” continued: “They ate from a tray of Hazzard dukes, drank from a mug of Hazzard dukes, bought their lunch boxes and thermos flasks from Dukes of Hazzard to school – it was a connecting element of their family watched the show because everyone was watching at the same time. It’s something we’ve lost a lot now because people only watch what they want, when they want, and I think usually alone. What is sad when you can’t turn to someone and say, “Wasn’t that amazing?”

