Janelle Monae opened the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday evening with a breathtaking performance that started at Mr. Rodgers’ home and ended with the participation of the audience. The opening of Monae’s 2020 Oscars included several references from the best films of 2019, including some that were rejected by the awards. The electrical performance deserves rave reviews from home.

<noscript><iframe width="800" height="450" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/VYyGHq_DgAs" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Monae is best known for her music, but she has recently broken into acting. She played a leading role in Moonlight, the winner of the 2016 Best Picture, and was seen in Hidden Figures. She also played in Welcome to Marwen, Harriet Tubman’s biography of Harriet and spoke to Peg in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. She also starred in Julie Taymors The Glorias, which was shown at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

The academy is officially given proof that it didn’t nominate Greta Gerwig because Janelle Monae yelled at the women, so you’re all good

– Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) February 10, 2020

The opening started with Monae on the Mr. Rodgers neighborhood, which was located in relation to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and which Tom Hanks received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. She later put flowers on like Florence Pugh did in Ari Aster’s horror film Midsommar. Billy Porter also joined her to sing a little bit of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing”, a reference to Rocketman.

I really appreciate @JanelleMonae @CynthiaEriVo’s performances tonight and thank God for the amazing talents that the Americans of Africa have contributed to the world. #Oscars

– Devon Blair (@DontBeAMenaceD) February 10, 2020

“Tonight we’re celebrating all of the incredible talent in this room,” Monae announced at the end. “We celebrate all the women who have directed phenomenal films. And I am so proud to be here as a gay artist who tells stories. Happy Black History Month.

Chris Rock later joked about the opening during his bite with Steve Martin.

“While we were looking backstage (the opening number), Steve said to me: ‘J.Lo will kill it two weeks in a row!” Rock joked, referring to Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Can we discuss how @ JanelleMonae is just so stupid! Did you hear the lyrics? Lol did you hear the black references? #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/pPxJqsaNrf

– Whitley Gilbert (@ XPGizzl3), February 10, 2020

Monae’s performance has been widely praised by fans and celebrities online.

“But this achievement !!! Incredible (Janelle Monae)”, wrote Reese Witherspoon.

“The wonderful Janelle Monae just crushed the opening of the OSCARS. It turned out !!!” ESPN host Stephen A. Smith wrote.

Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images