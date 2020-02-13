The lavish California ranch, once owned by singing cowboy movie star Gene Autry, is up for sale, and pictures of the spectacular grounds show real estate worth every penny of its $ 8.25 million price.

Autry’s former 7 bedroom, 8 bathroom residence in the exclusive Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, California has a total area of ​​13,461 square meters and combines historic architecture with modern updates and environmentally conscious features. Meteorologist Irving Krick originally built the house in the 1930s, and Autry and his wife Jackie carefully restored the property and saved no expense to create the luxurious feeling they wanted.

The main residence has 5 fireplaces, wooden floors, French doors and high coffered ceilings with wooden beams. The main rooms are all arranged around a courtyard that includes a glass-tiled pool and a spa with sweeping mountain views in all directions.

The master suite has a bathroom with a steam shower, whirlpool and dry sauna with skylights. Other amenities of the house include individual window treatments, awnings, a bar, block walls, built-in lights, decorative strips, double vanities and much more. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, a greenhouse window, a breakfast room, and more, while the formal dining room offers plenty of space for larger gatherings. There is also a library, theater, atrium, studio and much more. There is a pool, a guest house, an apartment and a lounge for staff and much more on the extensive grounds of the property. There is also a 3 car garage added to the original 1 car garage and a tennis court.

According to Homes.com, the property’s price would break down into monthly payments of just $ 46,568. For more information on Rancho Autry, see the list of the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Louise Hampton team.

Next: More houses for country singers

Check out Gene Autry’s lavish California estate

See pictures from Johnny Cash’s Lavish Lakefront Estate:

You have never seen anything like Alan Jackson’s mansion!

George Strait’s unique mansion is the craziest of them all: