“The concept of absurdity attracts me.”– David Lynch

Lynch, often referred to as “the Renaissance man of modern American filmmaking” for his groundbreaking approach to cinema, celebrates a lot for creating iconic images such as Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and more.

While the work mentioned above was good enough for Lynch to receive an honorary Oscar earlier this year, the filmmaker has never been shy about transferring his skills to other aspects of visual art – even if it leads to commercialized filmmaking.

After Lynch previously created ads for coffee, pregnancy tests, and Gucci, he was approached by the sportswear company Adidas to bring them to the level of their competitors and to make them accessible to a new, youthful audience.

The ad, produced by advertising agencies Leagus and Delaney, is said to have brought Lynch more than $ 1 million to run the project. As The Guardian reported at the time of publication, the German sportswear company may have turned to Lynch to “get the boys to reevaluate the brand without losing the hardcore sports fanatic.”

Lynch’s answer was to create The Wall, a typically surreal and unusual short film that “shows the hell and the sky that a long-distance runner experiences when crossing the pain barrier”. The barrier was of course represented by the wall.

The advertising came as an attempt by Adidas to keep up with their big rivals Reebok and Nike, who put millions in the world of advertising and the support of professional athletes. The clip was the first Adidas ad to appear on British television in almost a decade.

Nicholas Ind, quoted in Antony Todd’s book Authorship and David Lynch: Aesthetic Receptions films in contemporary Hollywood, claims that the $ 1 million fee was an eyebrow-raising figure, but was mainly the lure of a top-class director Mainstream commercials that cause the shock. Ind wrote: Cult filmmakers do not make TV advertisements [because] they are rather too iconoclastic and consumer-hostile. ”

However, Lynch didn’t want to change his unique style aesthetic for any project, and usually delivered something pretty strange. See the clip below.

