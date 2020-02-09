Chrissy Metz followed in the footsteps of her TV mother * with a live appearance at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

The star of This Is Us made her musical debut on the Dolby Theater stage with the emotional interpretation of “I’m Standing With You”, the Oscar-nominated song from her hit film “Breakthrough”. The dramatic track was written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren.

The breakthrough is based on Joyce Smith and Ginger Kolbaba’s novel The Impossible from 2017 and shows Metz as a pious Christian, whose belief is put to the test by the near-death experience of her adopted son.

“I’m really excited,” Metz said to E! ‘S Daily Pop in the weeks leading up to its big appearance. “I think everyone else is more nervous than I am. I know I’m there to do a job. And I will be present, I will be prepared and I will just have a good time. … It’s such an emotional song, so I’m very excited. “

"I'm Standing With You"

* Metz’s This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore played “I See the Light” at Disney’s Tangled with Zachary Levi at the 83rd Academy Awards. We have saved a Google there for you.

