KILLEEN, Texas – Does Your Pet Need a Vaccination? Do it in Killeen at an affordable price.

Killeen Animal Services will host an affordable pet vaccination clinic on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. All pets must arrive on a leash or in a luggage rack.

Complete annual vaccinations for cats and dogs cost only $ 20. Single shots are also available. Rabies vaccinations for cats or dogs cost $ 5. Distemper / hepatitis / parvo / corona recordings for dogs cost $ 15. Kennel cough kicks cost $ 10. Feline leukemia / PRCC vaccinations cost $ 15. Preventive flea and heartworm medication can also be purchased.

The vaccinations are under the care of the veterinarian Dr. John Tarlton and his staff performed.

More information about Killeen Animal Services and Shelter can be found at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.