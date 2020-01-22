Cheap iPhone to go into production in February: Report

advertisement

The cheap successor to iPhone SE will be mass-produced next month and Apple could release it in March.

Apple is reportedly ready to return to the cheap phone market after a four-year absence, CNET reported Tuesday.

The handset – which from 2017 is comparable to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 – would be the first cheap smartphone from Apple since the iPhone SE of $ 399 in 2016.

It is relevant to note that the iPhone SE was one of the company’s most successful mobile devices in the past half decade for a combination of reasons.

Price was a factor, but it also offered old iPhone fans a postponement of all the design changes Apple was making.

The planning for the new handset was reported in September by the Japanese news channel Nikkei Asian Review.

The phone shares most components with the current line-up of iPhones and uses a cheaper LCD screen to keep costs down, according to the Japanese newspaper, according to the CNET report.

