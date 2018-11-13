Chaz Bear by Toro y Moi proves that he is so much more than just Chillwave

advertisement

With funk, disco, hip-hop and R&B influences, Toro y Mois’ live show ventured through emotional ups and downs. Trance-inducing yet self-reflective odes like “No Show” were preceded by electronic dance tracks like “Freelance”. The main single for “Outer Peace”, Bear’s album, will be released on January 18th.

Toro y Moi inspired both contemplation and spontaneity, but that wasn’t the most impressive aspect of the performance. It was rather that he did so without interacting with the audience throughout the hour plus set.

Bär – dressed in the classic hipster uniform made of frayed Dickies and Blundstones, together with a bucket hat and an orange turtleneck sweater – and his black band mates looked almost stoic all evening, except for a smile, the bear cracked on “So Many Details” had: “There is nobody else around,” he sang. “I just want to tease your eyes.”

The fans didn’t seem to care.

Bear played hits like “Girl Like You” and “New Beat” and mixed unreleased tracks from his upcoming album like “New House” – “I just want to take a long shower, I felt so crowded. “He sang about a trap that reminds of Metro Boomin rather than Chillwave.

The creative flexibility, the improved visual aesthetics and the fresh interpretation of modern music by Toro y Moi were brought to their full advantage. It wasn’t a cold spell. It wasn’t pop. It was something else entirely.

If only he had given the audience the encore they wanted.

