Chase Rice calls his collection of songs The Album because it is the best representation of who he really is and the reality this time is perception. The seven songs are not a dramatic departure from his previous projects at Broken Bow Records (or earlier Columbia Columbia), but if you compare his first album to this new album, you will notice significant differences.

Age, maturity, another group of people around him, and additional life experiences are largely the reason, but Rice tells Taste of Country that he has been actively pulling his life together over the past five years. In particular, he focused on the feelings of losing his father at a young age, and with the help of a therapist and lessons from emotional rehabilitation, Rice learned more about who he was and what drives him.

Would Chase Rice take on the quiet beauty of “Messy”, the most distinctive song from The Album Part I (January 24th) in 2012? It’s unlikely.

“If you’re 22 and you lose your father and can’t cope with it, only one thing comes up to you and that’s a disaster. And that’s what happened to me.”

We talked during the CMA Awards Week about how keen you are to release this new music. Was that because there are certain songs that people should hear, or was it just because it was a while ago?

It was mainly because I watch our show and think I did a good job. I think I’ve made good music throughout my career, but I don’t think I’ve ever made good music all the time. And I will have it. Part of it, like Ignite the Night (2014), with 19 songs. I think the damn thing could have been 10. I only know who I am as a person now. I know who I am now as an artist, producer, singer … Overall I am in such a better creative environment that I – I really need to get new things out because I want people to hear these songs and think about me … in contrast to what already exists.

Four of the songs were produced together with Chris DeStefano. Have you ever worked with him?

Yes, he and I wrote “Ready, Set, Roll” together and that was the first time we ever wrote. Since then, Chris and I have been two peas in a pod.

Which of the six songs that have not yet been released are the fans most excited about, and why?

I would say it’s probably between “Messy” and “Forever to Go”. I’m not sure which one to take. Probably “Forever to Go”, but I’m still very excited to see what people will think of “Messy”. Man, it’s so raw and real, not just in terms of production, but also in terms of text. It’s like that, man – that’s real. Everyone in a relationship has s going through them. That is love. You can be with someone whose shit you know, but you still love them. That’s what “Messy” is all about.

In terms of sound, you pull back most of this song. You are often difficult in the vowel mix. The one you seem to be pulling away from the microphone.

Yes, it was exactly how I sang it. That’s how I heard it and that’s how I sang it.

It’s fun to compare these two tracks with the tracks on your first album. You have certainly developed quite a bit. Was there a life event or a business event that resulted in you being able to record more sensitive sounds?

Yes! For sure. I lost my father at 22 and never cared about it. If you are 22 and you lose your father and do not deal with it, only one gets in your way and that is a disaster. And that happened to me. Even with “Ready, Set, Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight” my life was a disaster. And I still have things I’m dealing with, which is fine. I will do things all my life. I went and got help. I have done therapy, (emotional) rehab and intense things and these are things that I don’t normally talk about, but I have no problem talking about them anymore. If you are not working on yourself, you will probably go back and I have not worked on myself. So I dealt with my father’s death. I have dealt with some other personal issues that I have had and will continue to deal with them to fight the rest of my life. But at least I’m fighting now.

How long has it been since you started looking for help with these things?

About 2013, really 2014. My mother called me about so many things that she wrote me a letter warning me of a lot of shit. And that was in December 2013.

Can you give an example of this development or how the therapy has helped?

I don’t really know I’ve changed anything because I think it happened the way it should. That’s why I say that this is the beginning of my career. I think the only thing I would change is that there are a number of songs that I have released that I would never have released. Which is fine and I don’t even talk about hits. None of them was a hit. I would have called back to find out who I am as an artist.

Was the therapy entirely geared towards your father, or were there other experiences that you dealt with?

Certainly lots of other things. I thought I would go there to talk about it … I was depressed. I was depressed. I thought I would go there to talk about what I didn’t even realize after a lot of therapy before I went into rehab that I was depressed. It’s cool man – people think rehab and therapy are such a negative thing, but that’s the best thing any of us can do, whether you are together or not.

The album part I was released on Friday (January 24th) and Rice says a three or four song part II will be released later this year. On Monday (January 27th) Rice will be seen in ABC’s The Bachelor, where he will perform a special one-on-one interview for Peter Weber. In April he took part in Brantley Gilbert’s Fire’t Up Tour.

