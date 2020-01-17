Chase fans remained confused when the Stockport participants' armed forces changed the rules

advertisement

It’s probably fair to say that fans of The Chase have seen all sorts of results so far.

But today’s episode has managed to amaze viewers because of a participant’s poor performance.

So much so that an unusual rule change was forced.

Teaching Assistant Rachel failed to make money on her cash builder round, and raised a total of £ 0 to hunt the hunter.

The 31-year-old apologized for the “bad” round when ITV moderator Bradley Walsh assured her that it was just nerves.

However, viewers felt like they had never seen this before and went to social media to ask the big question.

Rachel was unable to make a negative offer

“If she comes back with £ 0 and the rest of the team doesn’t come back, what happens in the last chase?” Said one.

Another said, “So if this girl gets through £ 0 and nobody else gets through, does she play for £ 0 in the last chase?”

This is because Rachel from Stockport did not get the option of the usual minus offer.

Instead, she could choose to play for free or the higher £ 50,000 offer that The Vixen Rachel offered: “In this situation, you feel like you have to prove something.”

Jenny encouraged the candidate to opt for the higher offer

But Rachel didn’t follow the chase’s advice and decided to continue playing without comment: “I’m going to be a sissy and go to zero and come back (to the team).”

Fortunately, the team and viewers didn’t have to see what would happen if they were the only person in the last chase, as Jenny unfortunately caught her after two mistakes.

And the audience at home was just not impressed.

“I’ve never seen this before. It’s hard to endure. #TheChase,” said one.

Another joked: “If my child ever accepted the minus / low / zero pound offer for the persecution, I would pack his bags and refuse him.”

“No, I had to switch off today, starting at £ 0, what #TheChase is about,” commented a third.

Another added, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone who made £ 0 on #TheChase.”

While it was bad news for Rachel, a team on the show prevailed Thursday and took home £ 80,000.

The Chase airs on ITV on weekdays at 5 p.m.

