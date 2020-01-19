advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2020-01-16

Brice was a winner at all levels

One thing is certain, no matter which program lands

Chase Brice lands a winner on and off the field.

Brice announced his intentions to switch on Thursday. Brice still has two seasons and will be eligible to play at his next school from May.

Born in Georgia this season completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 581 yards with four TDs to intercept. He achieved legendary status at Clemson after leading the Tigers to victory when Trevor Lawrence was injured in Syracuse in 2018.

Brice published his decision on his Instagram account.

“During my time at Clemson, I wanted to keep the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person, and best teammate I could be, and tried to make the Clemson family with so much class and character how I could possibly represent, “said Brice in his statement. “And although it is exciting and sad to say today, I am announcing my intention to move from Clemson and continue my college football career elsewhere.”

Brice went on to thank everyone at Clemson.

“The list of people Clemson has to thank is really endless,” Brice continued. “Thanks, Clemson Family. No matter where I end up next, I’m always proud to have been a Clemson Tiger.”

Brice told TigerNet that he would bring a profitable attitude to the program he selected.

“I have a year to go,” Brice told TigerNet. “I know what I bring to Clemson every day, and that’s a great attitude and a great character. I love my teammates and I think most love me back. Hard work. I grind here every day. You see it. I get to work most days. It is difficult to get up on some days. And in a season like this – the longest in college football – it’s difficult to get them every day. “

Brice, a sophomore Redshirt student, will graduate from Clemson in May with a degree in tourism management. This means that he will have two more years at his next stop. Brice came to Clemson as a 4-star candidate in the 2017 class. Brice took part in the Elite 11 final as a recruit and led the Georgian state power Grayson High School to a state championship. Overall, he had a 40-7 high school record.

“I also have great leadership skills. I’m also a winner, ”said Brice. “A winner at heart with a winning mentality. I think the attitude towards winning hurts my teammates and helps them to be great. I press it. “

In total, Brice threw for 1,023 meters and nine touchdowns. He is a 60 percent passer-by and an average of 6.2 meters per carry on the ground. He has appeared in 24 career games and collected 383 career snapshots.

