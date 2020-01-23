Charlize Theron remembers seeing daughter Jackson for the first time

advertisement

We know that Charlize Theron has done a lot of incredible things in her life, but if there’s nothing she’s most excited about, adopting her kids – and she recently opened when she saw her first child, Jackson, for the first time ,

“I vividly remember seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and saw her through the window. Someone held it and my heart just jumped out of my body and I could hardly believe it, ”the 44-year-old recalled the podcast of the W magazine“ Five Things With Lynn Hirschberg. “It’s just a visceral, emotional feeling that the fact that I’m sticking together is so impressive … yes, it’s really incredible, it’s really incredible.”

“The second time I had to wait two hours to meet her – it was the worst two hours of my life and I met her and she looked like a little lizard. I’ll never forget it, ”continued the Oscar winner. “She had severe eczema, she was just covered and I remember the woman who looked after her and she looked a bit rough. This is my baby! I should have this little lizard baby! “

MEGA

Aside from Jackson, whom Charlize adopted in 2012, the A-Lister is also a mother until August. The Hollywood star has read about her children in the past. In April 2019, the blonde beauty revealed that Jackson, 8, is a transgender.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy too,” said Charlize Daily Mail in an interview. “Until she looked at me when she was three and said, ‘I’m not a boy!'”

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

“Here you go! I have two beautiful daughters who want to thrive like any parent I want to protect,” continued the Bombshell star. “They were born who they are and where in the world they are if they are grow up and I can’t decide who they want to be. “

One thing is very clear: Charlize’s whole world revolves around her little ones!

