Who is she? It is Charlize Theron! The actress stepped onto the Oscar 2020 red carpet as if it were the best fashion show of the year when she wore a truly unique dress for this year’s Academy Awards.

The star of Mad Max: Fury Road wore a stunning black dress that snuggled perfectly around all corners and had a long train. The South African beauty left her two beautiful children – Jackson and August – at home for the star-studded event.

If the mother of two wins in the “Best Actress for Bombshell” category, Jackson and August can tune in to ABC to follow her mother’s acceptance speech.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Her children mean the world to her, and Charlize remembered the first time she met Jackson after adopting the little one on W Magazine’s Five Things With Lynn Hirschberg podcast.

“I vividly remember seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and saw her through the window. Someone held it and my heart just jumped out of my body and I almost couldn’t believe it, ”Charlize recalled. “It’s just a visceral, emotional feeling that the fact that I’m sticking together is so impressive … yes, it’s really incredible, it’s really incredible.”

“The second time I had to wait two hours to meet her – it was the worst two hours of my life and I met her and she looked like a little lizard. I will never forget it, “she continued.” She had severe eczema that had just covered her and I remember the woman who looked after her and she looked a little rough. This is my baby ! I should have this little lizard baby! “

Since adopting Jackson and August, Charlize has taken her child on all sorts of adventures. Who could forget when they went to Disneyland in October 2019? We can’t wait for Charlize to finally put her child on the red carpet. It will be an unforgettable moment for sure!