Charley Webb says she has become vegan in 95 percent of the cases

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has revealed that her household has become vegan.

Bury vegetarian Charley says she is now 95 percent vegan, while her husband Matthew Wolfenden is “fully vegan” and their children have a vegan diet at home.

In a photo of a roast nut cooked in the kitchen, she explained in her Instagram stories: “A few months ago, we became vegans in this house.

“I’m a vegetarian, but I’m 95% vegan, and Matthew is completely vegan.

“You can still eat so much more than people think. We love it.

“The kids eat vegan / veggie at home, but we don’t stop them if they want something.

“Bowie still has fish sometimes.”

Charley, 31, who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap, has three sons with her husband and co-star Matthew, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale.

In April 2010 the couple welcomed their first child Buster.

Bowie was born in December 2015 and Charley gave birth to her third son Ace in July last year.

Charley recently opened up to her fans after making a mistake about Bowie’s school days.

She went to Instagram to explain that she had failed to submit the application form for his school when he started in September.

In a video, she said, “Well, Bowie starts school in September and apparently yesterday was the deadline to get application materials for the school you wanted.

“I totally missed it. I had no idea it was yesterday. I don’t know how it happened, but I just can’t believe I missed it. ‘

Charley later released a video update to say that she feels better after being flooded with advice and support messages.

“I feel a thousand times better because I have so many messages, which is why I love Instagram so much,” she said.

What is vegetarianism?

According to The Vegetarian Society, vegetarians do not eat seafood, meat, poultry, and insects.

A vegetarian diet includes vegetables and fruits, cereals and legumes, nuts and seeds, eggs, dairy products and honey.

Vegetarians and vegans do not eat slaughter or offal. You do not eat food that has been produced with processing aids from the slaughter.

What is veganism?

According to The Vegan Society, vegans eat a plant-based diet and don’t eat dairy products, eggs, or honey. This does not apply to materials of animal origin, products that have been tested on animals and places where animals are used for entertainment.

What is pescatarianism?

In a pescatarian diet, fish is the main source of protein, along with vegetables and other plant foods.

What is flexitarianism?

The flexitarian diet is a semi-vegetarian diet that focuses on plant foods with the occasional inclusion of meat.

