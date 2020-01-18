advertisement

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb opened to her fans after she slipped about her son’s schooling.

Charley, who plays Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap, felt like a “terrible mother” after forgetting to apply for a school for four-year-old Bowie.

advertisement

Charley went to Instagram to explain that she had failed to submit the application form for his school when he started in September.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, she said, “So Bowie goes to school in September and apparently yesterday was the deadline to get application materials for the school you wanted.

“I totally missed it. I had no idea it was yesterday. I don’t know how it happened, but I just can’t believe I missed it. ‘

Charley asked the fans for confirmation

(Image: Charley Webb Instagram)

The Bury actress has three sons with her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

In April 2010 the couple welcomed their first child Buster, Bowie was born in December 2015 and Charley gave birth to their third son Ace in July last year.

Continue reading

Related articles

The concerned soap star asked her followers for confirmation after the slip and said, “I feel like this … I feel like a terrible mother right now. Did someone miss the deadline? “I just want someone to say” yes “so we can sit in the same boat.

Um, but apparently it’s just a much longer process if you miss it. ‘

Charley and Bowie

(Image: Charley Webb Instagram)

Charley added: “I just can’t believe I did it. In January it feels like you’ve just finished Christmas and two weeks later you have to think about which school you want to have it in.

“Of course I want him to go to the same school as Buster, but … you know what I mean?

“It just feels so fast.

Charley’s sons Buster, Bowie and Ace

(Image: Charley Webb Instagram)

“Anyway, hashtag bad mother.”

31-year-old Charley, who has played the leading role in Emmerdale since 2002, later released a video update telling her that she felt better after being flooded with advice and support messages.

“I feel a thousand times better because I have so many messages, which is why I love Instagram so much,” she said.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. You can also get a summary of the greatest stories that the M.E.N. sent directly to your inbox. Email newsletter – subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

“I have received so many messages saying,” Oh my god, I forgot it “or even gave advice:” You are not the worst mother in the world, you just forgot it. It’s okay. “‘.”

She added: “And that’s why I love Instagram. I love it 98 percent of the time.

“Anyway, if you forget, just call your local council and get an application form or whatever you need to do.”

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news. We are also on Instagram.

When you’re on the go, the M.E.N. App brings you closer to the latest news where you live. The app is available on iPhone and Android and can be tailored to provide you with the latest information.

The latest news, the latest information about your football club, the selection of events of the week and the latest trips – you can customize the app to your liking. Our push notifications help you highlight the greatest stories for you first.

Download it here on iPhone and Android.

advertisement