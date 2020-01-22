Charles Merritt receives death penalty for killing the McStay family

advertisement

Charles Merritt was sentenced to death for killing the whole thing McStay Family in a bizarre case in California that remained unsolved for years.

According to KTLA Merritt, a former business partner of Joseph McStay, received the judgment on Tuesday, January 21st.

In the shocking crime that happened ten years ago was Joseph, his wife summerand their 4 and 3 year old sons, Gianni and Joseph Jr., are said to have been beaten to death with a sledgehammer. Their bodies were found in shallow graves in the California desert.

For a long time, all members of the McStay family were missing after they disappeared from their home in February 2010.

Her disappearance has been reported on national news channels and in true crime shows such as “Most Wanted”, “Disappeared” and “Nancy Grace”.

Speculation was that the McStays had voluntarily left home because investigators were using family computers to search for “What documents do children need to travel to Mexico?” And were looking for Spanish classes.

The family car was also found near the Mexican border.

However, their bodies were found in November 2013 by a motorcyclist in the Mojave Desert.

Merritt was arrested the following year and convicted of murder in June 2019.

High Court of the San Bernardino District Judge Michael Smith confirmed the jury’s recommendation for death after a two-day, more than ten-hour hearing.

Among other things, Merritt’s lawyer accused the prosecutors of misconduct that was rejected.

“I loved Joseph,” Merritt said in court. “He was a big part of my life and my family life. I would never have hurt him in any way. I would never have raised my hand for a woman or a child. I didn’t do that.”

Joseph’s mother, Susan Blakecalled him “a despicable, evil monster”.

“How did you beat two precious little babies? How scared were they …? Are you crying for mom and dad? … you are an inferior child killer, ”Blake said to Merritt.

According to prosecutors, Merritt was the last known person to contact Joseph and the first to notice that he was gone.

According to state records, Merritt had already been convicted of breaking in and accepting stolen property.

Prosecutors told the jury that Merritt had killed the family after learning that Joseph had banned him from business and sold custom water features.

The businessman allegedly believed Merritt would steal from him.

Police said Merritt’s cell phone had been traced back to the area where the bodies were found.

Judge Smith ordered Merritt to be transferred to the San Quentin State Prison pending an execution date.

No one has been killed in California since 2006 Clarence Ray Allen was executed for the murders of three people.

CA. Governor Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions during his tenure.

