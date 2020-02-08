Charities for homelessness Coffee4Craig and Centrepoint are moving.

Urgent planned renovations to their current home on Oldham Street have forced the two charities to move elsewhere in the city center.

As of next week (February 15th), the drop-in service operated by Coffee4Craig, which works with Manchester’s sleeper, will be moved to the premises on Great Ducie Street.

While the homeless youth charity Centrepoint will move its homeless and vulnerable youth service to a temporary home in 1 North Parade, Parsonage Gardens, for 12 months from March.

The move enables major repairs to be carried out at the Northern Quarter site, which will reopen in 2021.

Charities have worked with the council to ensure minimal disruption to services for vulnerable people in the city.

The building renovation will include changes to the interior layout and a new roof to create more and more suitable space for support programs.

Councilor Sue Murphy, vice-chairman of the Manchester City Council, said: “Our priority has always been to do everything possible to ensure that Centrepoint and Coffee 4 Craig can continue to operate in the city center.

“Centrepoint is often the only place a young person can go in a crisis, and Coffee 4 Craig has helped hundreds of people off the streets to create long-term accommodations.

“I am pleased that these two incredibly valued groups can continue their work during the redevelopment of Oldham Street, which is secured for the coming years thanks to this project.”

Centrepoint supports over 2,000 young people each year and works with the Manchester City Council to provide a homelessness prevention service for 18- to 25-year-olds.

Centrepoint’s managing director, Seyi Obakin, said: “There is an urgent need to renovate our service on Oldham Street, but we are determined to continue providing services to homeless young people in the city in the years to come.

“Once the service is complete, it will offer more space to run projects that help homeless young people find housing and employment. It will also continue to make room for our 50 employees and the Centrepoint helpline.”