Channing Tatum & Jessie J are back together after a short break

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back only a month after their sudden separation.

RadarOnline.com readers know that after their separation, the Magic Mike The 39-year-old star was discovered in the celebrity dating app “Raya” for love reasons, while the 31-year-old Jessie posted cryptic messages about heartache on her Instagram.

Sources said at the time that the two were not on the same side regarding the future of their relationship, and while Jessie J preferred to live in England, Tatum had to be in Los Angeles to see his daughter. But now, after a brief breakup, an insider said In contact The Lovebirds are completely “together” again.

“I know that they don’t want to say anything about whether they broke up or are together,” added the insider. “They took a little break and now they’re back together. That’s it.”

The store was the first to report the couple’s reunion after seeing photos of Tatum with singer Bang Bang on January 12 in Santa Monica. Everly,

“They were looking for children and other children’s furniture in the teepee tents,” said an eyewitness at the time at the point of sale, “They looked like a really cute family. Everly ran around and checked the tipi. It was really cute. “

Readers know that Tatum and Jessie J canceled it after a year of dating in December 2019. A few days after the split became known, Tatum commented on a number of heart emojis in his Instagram post on mental health.

While neither of them spoke publicly about their breakup, the singer told an Instagram story that appeared to be about her grief. “Delayed emotions are … well … not that funny,” she wrote in white letters on a black background.

