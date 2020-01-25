Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan Settle Custody Jessie J Reunion

advertisement

It became known that Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan have settled their custody disputes. Just a few hours later, he posted a photo on Instagram, confirming that he was back with Galpal Jessie J.

The same evening, Tatum and Jessie walked the red carpet together at the Music Cares event in Los Angeles on Friday. According to The Blast, Tatum and Dewan have agreed to separate custody of 6-year-old daughter Everly and not to use her on social media.

Court documents obtained from the website show that Tatum and Dewan, both 39, have drawn up an agreement that enables them to share 50% of custody Everly, They are also reported to be consulting with a counselor to work out a specific schedule for an equitable breakdown of holidays and detention periods. You can post family photos and events at will, but neither of them use Everly for profit-making posts. It includes sponsorship, advertising, or any social media campaign without the other party’s approval, as The Blast reported.

advertisement

Although RadarOnline.com reported earlier this month that Tatum and Jessie, 31, had reunited after a brief split, he made it official on January 24 by showing them kissing. Tatum published the picture with the headline: “I’m going to watch this unicorn sing tonight. Then we’ll get it! Horns out! “

Jessie, 31, also showed her love in the comments and wrote, “My BABY! Horns OFF! 😍😈. “Then the 39-year-old Magic Mike actor had to defend his girlfriend on social media after a hater commented,” Jenna looks better on you. “

“I don’t usually speak that way,” the 21 Jump Street actor replied on Instagram. “Why don’t you think seriously about what you’re doing? It’s hurtful and I’m not there. If you can’t be a terribly hateful person on my side and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is, then bring please TF out of here. Nobody wants you here. “

Tatum then wrote that he considered the song stress “Bang Bang” to be gorgeous from the inside and outside. “There is no one more breathtaking and beautiful to look at, but more than a human being than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex. Sorry for your opinion. But what I said is facts. Only facts. OK, bye , be careful with your actions. It’s what you create for yourself. “

The guy then remarked in another comment: “And just to be super clear to the other people who love to turn around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in itself. But no and I mean no is nicer or better than anyone else. “

“Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the beholder,” the actor concluded. “So while all of you, infinitely beautiful people, pour over these words and try to find a joke to start with. I will enjoy my MF night with my adorable wife and snuggle into her beautiful heart. “

But some fans were upset that Tatum compared Dewan and Jessie, and one replied, “BOOM! In this way you love and respect your partner “and another snort:” You don’t have to cast a shadow over your ex-wife with whom you have a child … sad. “Tatum and Jessie made up after about a month.

After the breakup, sources said the two were not on the same page regarding the future of their relationship, and while Jessie preferred to live in her native England, Tatum had to be in Los Angeles to see his daughter. But they seem to have solved the problems. In Touch was the first to report that they were together again. Tatum was accompanied on January 12 by Jessie on a shopping spree with his daughter in Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, Dewan is pregnant with her second child and boyfriend Steve Kazee. She and Tatum announced that they divorced in April 2018. Tatum was first seen in public with Jessie in November 2018 after visiting his Magic Mike live show in London and posting on Instagram about it.

advertisement